DeVos compares school choice to switc...

DeVos compares school choice to switching phone carriers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is reiterating her push for school choice during an annual education technology conference, comparing the issue to being able to switch between phone service providers. DeVos told hundreds of people in a packed auditorium in Salt Lake City on Tuesday that she thinks she has received criticism for her policies because people are afraid of change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... Tue Cordwainer Trout 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 4 LetsGetReal 5
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) May 3 Harley 115
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 30 Autistic mormon 32,098
I was a visitor Apr 28 visitor 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 56
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Apr 28 LAVON AFFAIR 3
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC