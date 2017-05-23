Detectives track Mormon prophet statue to West Jordan garage, make two arrests
Courtesy of Young Fins Art Studio, Inc. A statue of Brigham Young and Joseph Smith was stolen early Tuesday morning from downtown Salt Lke City. Courtesy of Young Fins Art Studio, Inc. A statue of Brigham Young and Joseph Smith was stolen early Tuesday morning from downtown Salt Lke City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Wed
|Jay
|21
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 22
|A guy
|38
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|May 22
|Mary Lou
|36
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|May 19
|tongangodz
|32,099
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC