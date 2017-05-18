David Archuleta dances in new music video filmed in Salt Lake City

The inspiration for David Archuleta's "Up All Night" began two years ago when the artist said he was "lost and confused and wondering where I was going in my life." Turns out all Archuleta really needed to get back on track was a getaway-but rather than opting for a Caribbean cruise or an exotic trip across the world, Archuleta accepted an invitation from a family to spend time in rural Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.