David Archuleta dances in new music video filmed in Salt Lake City
The inspiration for David Archuleta's "Up All Night" began two years ago when the artist said he was "lost and confused and wondering where I was going in my life." Turns out all Archuleta really needed to get back on track was a getaway-but rather than opting for a Caribbean cruise or an exotic trip across the world, Archuleta accepted an invitation from a family to spend time in rural Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|6 hr
|tongangodz
|32,099
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 12
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC