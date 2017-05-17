Counties seek state funds to offset burden of criminal justice reform
Sheriff Jim Winder speaks to the media during a meeting with the press at Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 1, 2017.Amid frustrations over the underfunded burden on county jails and behavioral health programs from the state's drug offense penalty reductions, county leaders are urging lawmakers to keep the problem in mind. SALT LAKE CITY - Amid frustrations over the underfunded burden on county jails and behavioral health programs as a result of the state's recent drug offense penalty reductions, county leaders are urging Utah lawmakers to keep the problem in mind as they begin interim conversations this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 12
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC