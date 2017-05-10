Concert preview: How Barns Courtney's personality, perseverance gave him a second shot

So, Barns Courtney , you're playing Kilby Court on Friday night. What would you say to people in Salt Lake who are perhaps unfamiliar with you to convince them to come see your show? ""I would say," he prefaced, before shifting his voice to whatever the midpoint is between movie trailer narrator and carnival barker, "'People of Salt Lake City, prepare your earholes for musical honey and sensual delights, as I pour forth my fanciful songs from every orifice! I will cover you in my manly juices and make you feel alright!' How's that?"

