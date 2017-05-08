Charges: S.L. maintenance duo used public money on private homes
A former Salt Lake public works supervisor and his employee are accused of using city resources to rent excavators and other equipment for personal projects at their own homes outside the city. One of the workers chronicled the progress on social media with hashtags, including #dirtlife, prosecutors say, and the pair worked separately and together to spread top soil and dig a basement for the supervisor's new Eagle Mountain home.
