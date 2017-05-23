Caputo founder, Stein Eriksen chef earn top honors from Utah Restaurant Association

Tony Caputo, founder of Salt Lake City Caputo's Market and Deli, was given the Lifetime Achievement award while Zane Holmquist, of Park City's Stein Eriksen Lodge, was named Chef of the Year, during the Utah Restaurant Association's 2017 industry awards. Caputo, who quietly retired in 2015, helped launch Salt Lake City's artisan food culture, opening his market and deli near Pioneer Park in 1997.

