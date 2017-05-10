Boy dies after being rescued from Ogd...

Boy dies after being rescued from Ogden River

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Ogden police said Korbin Minchey died at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, after being flown to the hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday evening. Minchey was an autistic third-grader at an Ogden-area elementary school.

