Bosnian Muslims celebrate opening of their remodeled Salt Lake City mosque
The Salt Lake Tribune) Mersiaj Kadic, left, and Selma Kisija pose for a portrait in from of the renovated Maryam Mosque during the celebration of the Grand Opening of the Mosque located at 425 North 700 East, Saturday, May 20th 2017. The day featured tours, music, authentic Bosnian food in celebration of the completion of the extensive remodeling of the mosque by the Islamic Society of Bosniaks in Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Fri
|tongangodz
|32,099
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 12
|ThomasA
|116
|LDS Hospital noise pollution
|May 11
|No more noise pol...
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 10
|NYC Kid
|6
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC