Beloved performing falcon Maximus killed by Hogle Zoo wolves after landing in their pen

A 17-year-old, captive-bred African lanner falcon performing in the 11 a.m. "World of Flight" bird show at the Salt Lake City zoo deviated from its usual routine and landed in - of all places - the wolves' lair, zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen said Tuesday. "We know how quickly those wolves will jump into action," she said, confirming what people outside the pen saw - the peregrine had time to stretch its wings and make a squawking noise before it was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.