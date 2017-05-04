Army photographer captures her own death in mortar explosion
Hilda Clayton took this photo July 2, 2013 that was released by the U.S. Army, that shows an Afghan soldier engulfed in flame as a mortar tube explodes during an Afghan Nat... . In this undated photo released by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army combat camera photographer Spc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|8 hr
|LetsGetReal
|5
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Wed
|Harley
|115
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC