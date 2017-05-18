After killing 2 wolves last year, Banff officials launch new campaign targeting human visitors
An image from the public awareness campaign Parks Canada is running in Banff this summer to reduce human-wildlife conflicts. After having to shoot several wolves last year, officials in Banff are stepping up efforts to prevent park visitors from feeding and approaching wild animals in anticipation of an exceptionally busy summer season.
