A Walk Around the Block
"Black, white, what ya need?" I'd barely shuffled across 200 West toward the northwest corner of the Rio Grande downtown homeless shelter when a man approached me asking what drugs I wanted. Black for black tar heroin or white for meth or crack cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 30
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 29
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Apr 28
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 28
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr 28
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC