A new-gen 'Cinderella' waltzes into Salt Lake City

Sarah Primmer, Tatyana Lubov, Joanna Johnson and Mimi Robinson in 'Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella,' playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday through June 4. Courtesy Sarah Primmer, Tatyana Lubov, Joanna Johnson and Mimi Robinson in 'Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella,' playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Tuesday through June 4. Courtesy Tatyana Lubov, who plays the lead role in the national tour of "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," offers glass-slipper-sized advice for theatergoers: Don't look down at your program or you're likely to miss one of the show's lighting-quick transformations.

