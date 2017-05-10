A.M. notes: Utah bars and restaurants put up signs, DeVos visits...
About 1,400 restaurants and bars across Salt Lake City that are licensed to serve alcohol in Utah put up signs Tuesday, designating each place as either a "bar" or "restaurant," according to the Deseret News. The purpose, according to lawmakers, is to make sure there's no confusion among customers about what establishment they're visiting.
