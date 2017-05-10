A look back at Salt Lake's Masonic Temple 90 years later
The Utah Masons Grand Lodge opened up its temples for an open house Saturday, giving curious minds the opportunity to explore the group's meeting areas. Thousands showed up for the event - an event that first began in 2015 - and toured through the lavish rooms located in Salt Lake City, as well as other temples across the state.
