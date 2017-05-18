2 Utahns and a rock star team up for ...

2 Utahns and a rock star team up for musical debuting at prestigious NYC festival

A new rock musical co-written by a local doctor and a local director, with music by a member of the rock duo Air Supply, is heading to off-Broadway theaters for a prestigious event in New York this summer. " A Wall Apart " will debut at the Acorn Theater July 25, with six performances between then and July 30, as a part of the New York Musical Festival , which co-writer and Salt Lake City resident Craig Clyde likened to Park City's Sundance Film Festival for theater.

