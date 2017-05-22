1 teen pleads guilty to series of armed gas station robberies
A 21-year-old convenience store clerk was shot multiple times in Taylorsville by two men stealing cash and cigarettes despite being completely compliant with the robbers' demands, according to police. A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty in juvenile court to his part in four armed gas station robberies with two of his friends.
