Woman accused of robbing 6 banks in 24 hours charged

A Taylorsville woman accused of robbing a half-dozen banks in 24 hours while wearing pajamas and handing tellers notes written in pink ink has been charged in connection with one of the heists. Nannette Louise Perkins, 40, was charged Monday with robbery, a second-degree felony, after prosecutors say she handed tellers notes demanding $20, $50 and $100 bills.

