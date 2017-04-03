Volunteers in Salt Lake County fill s...

Volunteers in Salt Lake County fill sandbags to prepare for spring...

Read more: KSL-TV

Bryson Garbett still clearly remembers the "river" that formed on State Street in Salt Lake City following the infamous City Creek flood in the spring of 1983. So when he and his wife, Jan, were searching their Just Serve app for a volunteer opportunity Thursday, sandbagging for Salt Lake County immediately stood out as a simple but meaningful way to help out.

