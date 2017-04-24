Utah's Kuzma earns NBA Draft Combine invite
Utah forward Kyle Kuzma confirmed that he's been invited to the NBA Draft Combine May 9-14 in Chicago. The 6-foot-9, 221-pound junior, who earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors by averaging 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Utes last season, has yet to hire an agent - leaving the door open for a return to college ball for his final season of eligibility after testing the NBA waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|38 min
|Autistic mormon
|32,098
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Sat
|ladydtoosweet
|114
|I was a visitor
|Fri
|visitor
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Fri
|putz pence AWOL
|56
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Fri
|LAVON AFFAIR
|3
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Fri
|srhino
|2
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Apr 27
|Christian
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC