Utah's Kuzma earns NBA Draft Combine invite

Utah forward Kyle Kuzma confirmed that he's been invited to the NBA Draft Combine May 9-14 in Chicago. The 6-foot-9, 221-pound junior, who earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors by averaging 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Utes last season, has yet to hire an agent - leaving the door open for a return to college ball for his final season of eligibility after testing the NBA waters.

