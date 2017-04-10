Utah's Hatch holds $3.5M campaign cash as he weighs re-election bid
Tribune file photo) Sen. Orrin Hatch visits with supporters during Republican Party Election Night Victory Party at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City Tuesday November 8, 2016. Tribune file photo) Sen. Orrin Hatch visits with supporters during Republican Party Election Night Victory Party at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City Tuesday November 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC