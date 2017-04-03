Utah rescuers a accidentallya find family that was stranded for 2 days
Utah rescuers located a family of four that had been stranded along a river for two days after "accidentally" finding them while searching for a missing kayaker, authorities said. A helicopter crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety and a Garfield County sheriff's deputy came across the family, who appeared to be in "obvious distress," on Sunday while on a search-and-rescue call for the kayaker along the Escalante River, a DPS said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|15 hr
|ladydtoosweet
|107
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|nomo
|28,902
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|Apr 1
|Retribution
|8
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 30
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|Mar 30
|SOROS SUX
|1
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 30
|Marc Sabin
|71
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC