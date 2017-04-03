Utah rescuers a accidentallya find fa...

Utah rescuers a accidentallya find family that was stranded for 2 days

Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

Utah rescuers located a family of four that had been stranded along a river for two days after "accidentally" finding them while searching for a missing kayaker, authorities said. A helicopter crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety and a Garfield County sheriff's deputy came across the family, who appeared to be in "obvious distress," on Sunday while on a search-and-rescue call for the kayaker along the Escalante River, a DPS said in a press release.

