Utah doctor convicted of killing beauty queen wife found dead
A Utah doctor convicted of drugging his beauty queen wife and leaving her to die in a bathtub in a sensational murder case was found dead in prison on Sunday in a possible suicide. Martin MacNeill, 60, was unresponsive when located by officials near the greenhouse of the Olympus Facility at the Utah State Prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 6
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC