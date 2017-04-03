Utah crime lab to speed up sexual ass...

Utah crime lab to speed up sexual assault testing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Utah crime lab officials are optimistic they can reduce a backlog as they work to process over 500 sexual assault evidence kits. They hope to speed up the time it takes to test the kits, after lawmakers approved a measure last month that sends more than $1 million to go toward this effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Thu Nomo 28,905
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 5 tongangodz 13
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 5 Dylan 108
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 82
News GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ... Apr 1 Retribution 8
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Mar 30 Kathy Gardner 27
Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks Mar 30 SOROS SUX 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC