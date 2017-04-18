Utah bride, groom got kicked off United flight on way to Costa Rica
A Utah couple celebrating their wedding were kicked off a United Airlines flight over the weekend, according to the Dallas Morning News. A Utah couple celebrating their wedding were kicked off a United Airlines flight over the weekend , according to the Dallas Morning News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|16 min
|ladydtoosweet
|109
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Twissted
|54
|Utah Christians
|Apr 15
|Saint Jesse
|1
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Apr 14
|Jae
|20
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Apr 13
|No Surprise
|28,908
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC