University of Utah students say charging a toll is the way to fix Big ...
The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah engineering students Brandon Quentin, Brian Naylor, Katherine Colburn, Quentin Allen and Jackson Barrett review maps while visiting the Mill B Trailhead at the S-Curves in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The students are part of a team that developed new proposals for managing traffic congestion and recreation facilities in the busy canyon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Fri
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Fri
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Fri
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 20
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Twissted
|54
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC