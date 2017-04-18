University of Utah students say charg...

University of Utah students say charging a toll is the way to fix Big ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah engineering students Brandon Quentin, Brian Naylor, Katherine Colburn, Quentin Allen and Jackson Barrett review maps while visiting the Mill B Trailhead at the S-Curves in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The students are part of a team that developed new proposals for managing traffic congestion and recreation facilities in the busy canyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Many God's of Mormonism Fri LetsGetReal 1
Jason chaffetz leaving congress Fri Paul 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Fri chelseynotclinton 28
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Apr 20 Yeah 110
Utah sucks Apr 19 DJDorae 18
LDS sisters Apr 19 Eddie1187 1
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) Apr 16 Twissted 54
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 280,495,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC