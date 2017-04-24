(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Parkview Elementary students...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Parkview Elementary students and Salt Lake City foresters to celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees On Friday, April 28th, second graders from Parkview Elementary School will join Salt Lake City's urban forestry crew in celebrating Arbor Day with a tree planting event at Jordan Park.Friday April 28, 2017.
