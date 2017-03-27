Travel ban prompts training sessions for Utah refugees
Salah Omar escaped war-torn Somalia around the age of 5 with his parents and siblings and spent a decade living in a Kenyan refugee camp. He finally found a welcoming home in Utah as a teenager in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|4 min
|No Surprise
|28,901
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|23 hr
|Retribution
|8
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 30
|Kathy Gardner
|27
|Salt Lake Trib teeming with Cucks
|Mar 30
|SOROS SUX
|1
|Review: AMSCO Windows (Jan '10)
|Mar 30
|Marc Sabin
|71
|Utah 14-year-old girl shot in head for '$55 and...
|Mar 29
|Wee Willie Wiggy
|2
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Mar 27
|USA-1
|36
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC