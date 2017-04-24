This Mormon mother's new documentary addresses frustrations with ...
An LDS mom of six has turned to filmmaking to address her frustrations with mental-health care in America. Her latest documentary will be shown in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|12 hr
|Money
|111
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|Apr 21
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Apr 21
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|Utah sucks
|Apr 19
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Apr 19
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC