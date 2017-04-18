Surgeons turn to 3-D printing to treat a Provo baby, a Salt Lake grandmother and a St. George man
A St. George man with kidney stones, a Salt Lake grandmother with a tumor and a Provo baby with a rare heart defect all have one common bond: 3-D printing. When Wes Nance felt pain, he ignored it at first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|15 hr
|LetsGetReal
|1
|Jason chaffetz leaving congress
|17 hr
|Paul
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|22 hr
|chelseynotclinton
|28
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Yeah
|110
|Utah sucks
|Wed
|DJDorae
|18
|LDS sisters
|Apr 19
|Eddie1187
|1
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Twissted
|54
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC