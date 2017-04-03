'Support one another': Salt Lake City...

'Support one another': Salt Lake City kicks off week honoring crime victims

13 hrs ago

Suzy Sammann knew that not everyone who stopped by her information booth Monday at the National Crime Victims Rights Week kickoff would be a victim of domestic violence. Even in reaching out to those who are indirectly affected, Sammann said it bolstered the Salt Lake Area Family Justice Center at YWCA's opportunities to help those who suffer violence at the hand of a loved one - whether it be days, months or years down the road.

