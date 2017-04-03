Superstar Siblings Julianne & Derek Hough Add Tour Date in Salt Lake City
Most of the tickets for Julianne and Derek Hough 's MOVE - BEYOND - LIVE ON TOUR at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City were gone the same day they went on sale. Due to popular demand, the tour is adding a 4pm performance for June 7. Matinee tickets go on sale to the public today, Monday, April 3 at noon Mountain Standard Time on line: www.Live-at-the-Eccles.com , by phone: 801-355-ARTS and at the Eccles Theater Box Office, 131 Main Street: M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p.
