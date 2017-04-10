South Salt Lake Homeless Ctr. Update
This open field at 3380 S. 1000 West in South Salt Lake has been approved as the site of a new homeless shelter. The state homeless coordinating committee on Monday accepted Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams' recommendation to build a homeless resource center in South Salt Lake.
