'Shocking' contracts for 2 ex-UTA execs valued at $1.1M each
Jayme Blakesley, general counsel for the Utah Transit Authority, left, Jerry Benson, UTA president and CEO, center, and Robert McKinley, chairman of the the UTA board of trustees, listen to a question from a member of the media during a press conference at UTA's Salt Lake offices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Employment deals canceled in 2015 for a pair of now-former Utah Transit Authority executives were valued at more than $1.1 million each annually, according to new information obtained by the Deseret News.
