Serial bank robbery suspect nabbed by FBI, SLCPD

15 hrs ago

Acting on tips from the public, FBI agents and Salt Lake City police arrested a serial bank robbery suspect late Tuesday night. Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Chipping said 41-year-old Bret Michael Edmunds was spotted at 10:22 p.m., driving a green Saturn sedan near 1800 South and 700 East.

