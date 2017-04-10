Sen. Mike Lee wants Congress to approve humanitarian military action
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, meets with reporters and members of the editorial board at the Deseret News and KSL in Salt Lake City, Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Lee wants President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval before taking any humanitarian military action.
