Second travel delay leaves deported Draper mom in limbo
Carolina Allen, top left, and her children, Eve, 4 months, Hannah, 7, and Olivia, 12, left to right, of Provo, gather for a press conference at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, April 6, 2017. The group Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others gathered to protest the deportation of Utah resident Isabel, a pseudonym, and the federal government's "changed priorities" for deportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Santana
|53
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Nomo
|28,905
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
|GOP Rep. Chris Stewart booed at Salt Lake City ...
|Apr 1
|Retribution
|8
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mar 30
|Kathy Gardner
|27
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC