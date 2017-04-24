Salt Lake investor may be appointed vice chairman of the Federal Reserve
The director of a Salt Lake City-based investment firm is expected to land a position in President Donald Trump's administration overseeing the largest U.S. banks. The Wall Street Journal , which spoke with a senior official "familiar with the matter," reports that Randal Quarles is the president's anticipated pick as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman for bank supervision.
