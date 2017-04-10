Salt Lake City schools hope to retain $8M in property taxes after equalization 'quirk' ends

The Salt Lake Tribune) A new Lincoln Elementary School under construction is taking shape just to the east of theold school at 1090 S. Roberta St. in Salt Lake City Tuesday April 11. For the last seven years, taxpayers in Salt Lake City have been paying to support neighboring school districts in Salt Lake County as part of an equalization program. But with the program ending this year, Salt Lake City School District is looking at retaining those tax dollars for its own construction needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.