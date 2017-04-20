Salt Lake City -- ruled out for bids ...

Salt Lake City -- ruled out for bids on Outdoor Retailer -- submits bid for Outdoor Retailer

14 hrs ago

The Salt Lake Tribune) Attendees file in to to the Outdoor Retailer event at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City last month. Some outdoor companies have left the event because of Utah's stand on public lands and others suggest that they will follow suit.

Salt Lake City, UT

