Salt Lake City officials proposing water, sewer rate increases over next five years
Salt Lake City public utilities officials are projecting a need for sewer rates to increase steadily over the next five years until they more than double, with a 127 percent total increase by 2021. SALT LAKE CITY - The proposal hasn't yet been cleared, but Salt Lake City water users may see significant increases in their water and sewer bills this year - and next year.
