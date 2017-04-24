Salt Lake Chamber to open 1909 time c...

Salt Lake Chamber to open 1909 time capsule at 130th anniversary bash

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Chamber will take a deep look into its past Friday at a gala celebrating its 130th anniversary. As part of the 5:30 p.m. event at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, Chamber President Lane Beattie will open a time capsule that was placed behind the cornerstone of the then-new Commercial Building on Exchange Place on July 5, 1909.

