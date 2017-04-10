RPT-Trump administration narrows list for Fed regulatory post
A former U.S. Treasury official in the George W. Bush administration, a veteran banking lawyer, and a Harvard professor are three leading candidates as the Trump administration looks to fill the post of Federal Reserve vice chair in charge of banking oversight, people familiar with the matter said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the administration was "very close" to filling the regulatory post, which will play a critical role in President Donald Trump's efforts to revamp regulation of the financial sector.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|10 hr
|No Surprise
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|No Surprise
|28,908
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Apr 10
|Shycountryboy
|50
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 9
|danzig152
|10
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 8
|Santana
|53
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Apr 5
|Dylan
|108
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|82
