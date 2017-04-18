Principal of Salt Lake City's Edison Elementary on leave amid police investigation
The principal of Salt Lake City's Edison Elementary School has been placed on leave pending a police investigation, though officials are releasing few details. Principal Laurie Lacey was placed on leave several days ago, Salt Lake City School District spokesman Jason Olsen said.
