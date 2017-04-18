Principal of Salt Lake City's Edison ...

Principal of Salt Lake City's Edison Elementary on leave amid police investigation

The principal of Salt Lake City's Edison Elementary School has been placed on leave pending a police investigation, though officials are releasing few details. Principal Laurie Lacey was placed on leave several days ago, Salt Lake City School District spokesman Jason Olsen said.

