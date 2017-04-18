Presenters: Families a frequently ignored resource in helping LGBTQ youth avoid suicide, depression

Lisa Hansen, left, Caitlin Ryan, center,and Neca Allgood chat after Ryan's keynote speech on the critical role of family support in preventing suicide and promoting well-being for LGBT youth during the LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention conference at the Little America in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The conference was co-sponsored by the Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Utah Department of Human Services, the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Division and the Utah Department of Health.

