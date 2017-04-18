Presenters: Families a frequently ignored resource in helping LGBTQ youth avoid suicide, depression
Lisa Hansen, left, Caitlin Ryan, center,and Neca Allgood chat after Ryan's keynote speech on the critical role of family support in preventing suicide and promoting well-being for LGBT youth during the LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention conference at the Little America in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The conference was co-sponsored by the Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Utah Department of Human Services, the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Division and the Utah Department of Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah sucks
|3 hr
|DJDorae
|18
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Bates 40
|11
|LDS sisters
|14 hr
|Eddie1187
|1
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Tue
|ladydtoosweet
|109
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Twissted
|54
|Utah Christians
|Apr 15
|Saint Jesse
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Apr 14
|JUST WONDERING
|32,096
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC