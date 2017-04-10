Police searching for woman in Salt Lake County bank robbing spree
Police believe the woman began her crime spree about 1:15 p.m. Friday at Chase Bank, 3430 S. Redwood, West Valley City, where she slipped a bank teller a note demanding money. Police say the same woman then attempted to rob a Salt Lake City Chase Bank, 1295 S. Redwood Road, at 9:20 a.m. Saturday but fled before receiving any cash.
