Police identify woman who drowned trying to rescue dogs from fast-moving stream

Police have released the name of a 58-year-old woman who drowned Sunday trying to pull her dogs from a cold, fast-moving stream. Liudmilla Feldman, of Salt Lake City, and her husband were walking their dogs Sunday evening near the creek in Tanner Park, 2760 S. Heritage Way , when their two pets jumped into the water and were swept downstream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.