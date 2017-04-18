Police: Driver, child OK after car turns into Hyrum Reservoir
Police say a driver and a child are alert and talking after their car turned into Hyrum Reservoir Friday night. The driver told police she missed a turn and swerved into the water about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City, where the vehicle was half-submerged.
