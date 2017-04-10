Plans for tonight: Digging into roots
Singer-songwriter Anders Osborne joins JJ Grey, Marc Broussard and Luther Dickinson on the Southern Soul Assembly tour to share their brand of rock and blues in an in-the-round format on Thursday, Nov. 20, at The State Room in Salt Lake City. Brett Winter Lemon Singer-songwriter Anders Osborne joins JJ Grey, Marc Broussard and Luther Dickinson on the Southern Soul Assembly tour to share their brand of rock and blues in an in-the-round format on Thursday, Nov. 20, at The State Room in Salt Lake City.
